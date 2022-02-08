班的潜水度假村 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ban's Diving Resort酒店位于涛岛，交通便利，是探索这座充满活力的城市的理想基地。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。对于那些想要冒险的人来说，Rainbow Fish Divers、Goodtime Adventures、Sairee 海滩只是游客可以使用的一些景点。 Ban's Diving Resort酒店竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。为了客人的舒适和方便，酒店提供所有客房免费无线网络连接、每日客房清洁服务、票务服务、行李寄存服务、公共区域无线网络连接。此外，所有客房均配备各种舒适设施。许多房间甚至提供液晶电视/等离子屏幕、额外的卫生间、镜子、毛巾、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）以取悦最挑剔的客人。酒店提供许多独特的休闲设施，如私人海滩、室外游泳池、水疗中心、按摩、游泳池（儿童）。无论您的旅行目的是什么，班的潜水度假村都是您在涛岛逗留的绝佳选择。

