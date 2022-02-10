BABA Ecolodge - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

BABA Ecolodge, is a remote and tranquil eco island resort located on Ko Phra Thong island, situated between two seas, a sheltered bay and a 12 km beautiful and deserted beach. The Resort is in the south west of Thailand on the edge of a national park far from the well beaten tourist tracks.

BABA Ecolodge is a collection of 27 wooden houses carefully and individually designed in a traditional Thai style. Some of these wooden houses are located on the beachfront while others are surrounded by lush gardens with only a short walk to the beach.

Each of the houses are unique and follow a traditional Thai design. This allows for optimal air circulation, and creates generous lounging areas both inside and outside. Electricity runs at the resort 24 hours per day. Some of the houses have their own solar installations with the benefit of hot water. Whilst there is no air conditioning at the resort, all the houses are fitted with ceiling fans and mosquito nets.

BABA Ecolodge also provides a clubhouse with a bar, a restaurant, shop, and spa facilities and free WiFi available 24 hours in public areas.

Snorkeling and trekking trips can be arranged while staying at the resort. Other activities include excursions to nearby local attractions plus an excursion to Surin Islands which are about a 1-hour boat ride from the resort.

The nearest airport to the resort is Ranong Airport, 1-hour drive from Kuraburi Pier, while Phuket International Airport is about 2-hour drive to Kuraburi. Kuraburi pier is the departure point on the mainland for boat travel to Koh Phra Thong.

131 Moo 2, Insel Phra Thong, Amphoe Khura Buri, Koh Phra Thong, Phang Nga, Thailand, 82150

