BANGKOK TEST & GO

Baan Wanglang Riverside - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
通过
989条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Baan Wanglang Riverside, located in Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Also within easy reach are Wang Lang (Siriraj) Pier, Maharaj Pier, Venich Vanish Restaurant. Baan Wanglang Riverside offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Baan Wanglang Riverside is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

地址/地图

342 Soi Wat Rakang, Prannok Rd., Siriraj, Bangkoknoi, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

