Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Koh Lanta, Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Also within easy reach are Scubafish Dive Center, Kantiang Bay, and Liquid Lense Academy. Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like a car park, bicycle rentals, tours, family room, and room service. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts such as Internet access, a refrigerator, complimentary bottled water, desk, and satellite/cable TV to please even the most discerning guest. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include a garden, are designed for escape and relaxation among the beautiful scenery of Kantiang Bay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Koh Lanta, make Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) your home away from home.