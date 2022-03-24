PHUKET TEST & GO

班帕塔利 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.2
通过
1条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Baan Paa Talee is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Baan Paa Talee 位于可爱的卡马拉地区，在普吉岛的浪漫、海滩和餐厅中心享有制高点。酒店距离市中心不太远：仅 19.4 公里，通常需要大约 53 分钟才能到达机场。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 Baan Paa Talee 酒店竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店提供各种服务，包括所有客房内的免费 Wi-Fi、每日客房清洁、杂货配送、邮政服务、私人登记入住/退房服务。 Baan Paa Talee 拥有 9 间卧室。所有客房都布置高雅，许多甚至提供诸如液晶电视/等离子屏幕、额外的浴室、额外的卫生间、儿童高脚椅、清洁产品等舒适设施。酒店提供许多独特的休闲活动，如浮潜、热水浴池、健身中心、室外游泳池、潜水。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使 Baan Paa Talee 成为您在普吉岛享受逗留的完美基地。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是班帕塔利的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 班帕塔利
查看所有评论

地址/地图

Kamala, Phuket, Thailand

