CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Baan Namping Riverside Village - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.8
通过
108条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 0
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 1
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 2
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 3
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 4
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 5
+5 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This Chiang Mai hotel features 13 rooms in six villas, and all of them are designed to interact with nature and the Ping River. If activities like listening to a symphony of chirping frogs and birds in an early morning fog appeals to you, then the Baan Namping Riverside Village is your type of place. It is actually about 40 minutes from the city, but airport transfers are available. Other freebies include fruit, coffee, tea, water, Internet access, kayaking, and bicycling, and the remote garden location only adds to the concept. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Baan Namping Riverside Village.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Baan Namping Riverside Village的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Baan Namping Riverside Village
查看所有评论

地址/地图

59/2-3 Mu 7 , Chonlapratarn road , kuamung , saraphi , Chiang Mai, Saraphi, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50140

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8

20 评论
฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9

65 评论
฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9

381 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU