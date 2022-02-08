Baan Mika - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set in Bophut, Baan Mika offers accommodation with free WiFi, air conditioning, a restaurant and access to a garden with an outdoor pool. This beachfront property offers access to a balcony and free private parking. The villa is fitted with 6 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, bed linen, towels, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a dining area, a fully equipped kitchen, and a patio with pool views. Guests at the villa can enjoy a continental or a kosher breakfast. Baan Mika offers a barbecue. There is a shared lounge at this property and guests can go hiking nearby. Popular points of interest near the accommodation include Thongson Bay Beach, Bang Rak Beach and Choeng Mon Beach. The nearest airport is Samui International, 3.8 km from Baan Mika, and the property offers a free airport shuttle service.

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论

