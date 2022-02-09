PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Krating Phuket Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
通过
306条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This 3-star property is located in southern Phuket in Thailand. Baan Krating Phuket Resort boasts a private beachfront next to dense, surrounding forestry. The entire property is secluded in a peaceful area of the island, making it ideal for a romantic getaway or a family vacation. The resort offers the best in home living with unmistakable Thai charm to ensure you have a relaxing stay. The resort features an all-day dining restaurant serving both Thai and Western dishes. There is also a sea bar at the private beach as well as a recreational building featuring a pool and satellite TV. Internet access is available. To reserve a room, please submit your preferred travel dates and fill out our secure online booking form.

地址/地图

11/3 Moo1, Wiset Road, Ao Sane Beach, Tumbol Rawai , Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

