PHUKET TEST & GO

班卡伦布里度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
通过
1688条评论进行评分
更新于 February 14, 2022
Baan Karonburi Resort - Image 0
Baan Karonburi Resort - Image 1
Baan Karonburi Resort - Image 2
Baan Karonburi Resort - Image 3
Baan Karonburi Resort - Image 4
Baan Karonburi Resort - Image 5
+23 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Baan Karonburi 度假村位于卡伦的中心地带，毗邻白色沙滩和清澈的海水。度假村分布在四层楼中，提供远离岛上其他一些地区的交通和噪音的舒适休闲场所。高效的多语种工作人员将满足您的每一个需求，而海滩距离酒店主楼仅一箭之遥，使班卡伦布里度假村成为阳光爱好者和海滩流浪者的理想住宿。酒店内的设施包括池畔酒吧、海景餐厅、令人放松的泰式按摩和互联网接入。要继续您在班卡伦布里度假村的预订，请输入您的抵达和离开日期，并请填满我们的安全在线表格。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是班卡伦布里度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 班卡伦布里度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

194/1 Karon Rd., Karon Beach Muang, Phuket Province Thailand 83100, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

卡伦公主酒店
7.8

507 评论
฿-1
老普吉岛卡伦海滩度假村
8.2

1024 评论
฿-1
普吉岛ON酒店
7.3

553 评论
฿-1
普吉岛景酒店
7.9

922 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU