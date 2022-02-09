班卡伦度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

选择普吉岛的两个很棒的海滩，然后在步行距离之内找到一个很棒的度假村，你会得到什么？ Baan Karon Resort 度假村距离卡伦海滩仅 150 米，距离卡塔海滩仅 300 米。虽然大多数喜欢在阳光下享受乐趣的客人将充分利用这两个迷人的海滩，但度假村内也有一些不同的机会 - 即游泳池、按摩浴缸和泳池酒吧。此外，班卡伦度假村的 80 间客房均设有私人阳台和一系列旅客所期望的其他设施。当您准备好预订班卡伦度假村的客房时，请在安全的在线预订表格中输入您的旅行日期并点击。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 班卡伦度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 班卡伦度假村 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。