B2普吉岛酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

该物业位于普吉市中心，靠近 Mission 医院、普吉皇家大学，距离普吉市中心、普吉蝴蝶园和昆虫世界、普吉中央百货公司、普吉巴士站、考朗观景点和活动中心仅几公里。所有客房均以现代风格设计；用木头装饰的混凝土墙，您可以看到布置的精美细节，营造出独一无二的精品和经济型酒店，并为您提供别致的私人世外桃源。 B2 普吉岛独特的服务理念包括 24 小时客房和免费高速无线网络连接，让客人在抵达后 24 小时内享受他们的房间，并包含您可以接受的所有设施和服务。 B2 普吉岛精品经济型酒店将以超值的价格和最佳的梦想目的地为您的轻松假期留下难忘而深刻的印象。