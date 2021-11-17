PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛卡伦美憬阁阿维斯塔格兰德酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
通过
687条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery - Image 0
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery - Image 1
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery - Image 2
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery - Image 3
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery - Image 4
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery - Image 5
+54 相片
快速反应
100% 订金
5 评论

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系普吉岛卡伦美憬阁阿维斯塔格兰德酒店以优先方式，以及普吉岛卡伦美憬阁阿维斯塔格兰德酒店从你会直接收取货款。

逃离到迷人的绿地飞地，享受卡伦地区最大的 55 平方米客房、普吉岛最好的牛排餐厅以及在我们的屋顶酒吧欣赏卡伦海滩令人叹为观止的美景，享受完美的休闲时光。

我们位于卡伦的 5 星级精品度假村邀请您以豪华的方式享受海景客房和精致餐厅的难忘时刻。

在索菲特美憬阁普吉岛卡伦阿维斯塔格兰德普吉岛卡伦酒店，您将开启穿越普吉岛瑞克遗产的永恒旅程。度假村距离岛上最大的卡伦海滩仅 2 分钟步行路程，环境宁静祥和。

您期望从雅高酒店获得的所有服务和设施都在您舒适的家中。所有客房均提供免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时客房服务、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、便携式 Wi-Fi 租赁等设施，为每位客人提供便利。

便利设施/功能

  • Return Airport transfers (min. 7 nights)
  • Kata RT-PCR test centre transfers
  • 自由形态游泳池
  • 距离卡伦海滩 50m
  • Largest rooms with balcony
  • 精品和风景如画的酒店
显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
4.5/5
优秀的
基于 5 评论
评分
优秀的
3
非常好
2
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是普吉岛卡伦美憬阁阿维斯塔格兰德酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 普吉岛卡伦美憬阁阿维斯塔格兰德酒店
查看所有评论

🇩🇪Marco Hauptmeier

评论于 17/11/2021
到达 04/11/2021
4.1 Deluxe Sea View Room with Airport Transfers
正数     
  • nice and chilling pool area, good cockatils, relaxing atmosphere, friendly stafff during breakfast,
负面的
  • dinner quite expensive, cocktails at poool bar too

overall good tay, I felt comfortable and had a good time. I used the pool area quite a lot, gym was open and well equipped

🇳🇱DOMINICUS ADRIANUS CORNELIS van drunen

评论于 19/10/2021
到达 11/10/2021
4.1 Deluxe Sea View Room with Airport Transfers
正数     
  • Staff attitude and willlingness to help
  • Pictures on internet are exactly the same as in reallity
  • Very nice and clean room
  • Excellent breakfast
  • Cleaningness of whole hotel
  • Speaking all very good English
  • Location
  • Clean swimmingpool, towels, service all top
负面的
  • Fitness room a little small
  • The loud piano music at breakfast
  • Food and drinks at room is quite expensive and so/so quality

This is a perfect hotel, not too small, not too big but most of all extremely professional and friendly staf. I wil come back, sure !!

🇩🇪Hartmut Werner Galenski

评论于 28/09/2021
到达 18/09/2021
5.0 Deluxe Sea View Room with Airport Transfers
正数     
  • Sehr freundliches, hilfsbereites und zuvorkommendes Person.
  • Gutes Frühstück.
  • Sehr gute Zimmer.
  • Gute Location
负面的
  • Keine

Ich habe einen sehr guten Aufenthalt im Avista Grande Phuket Karon. Das Personal ist sehr hilfsbereit und freundlich. Die Zimmer sind außergewöhnlich sauber und man kann erkennen, dass kein Wartungsstau vorhanden ist. Es werden alle defekten Dinge sofort repariert. Alles in allem fühle ich mich sehr wohl in diesem Hotel.

🇫🇷Alain Mercier

评论于 07/09/2021
到达 30/08/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room with Sea View & Airport Transfers

Hotel is great. Big and confortable room, nice fitness, huge pool and amazing breakfast. But outside the hotel, Karon looks like a ghost town, almost all shops and restaurant are still closed. Renting a motorbike is a must, but that's easy to find at walking distance from hotel, and very cheap (150 bahts per day for a Filano)

🇺🇸Michael mangnanti

评论于 01/08/2021
到达 24/08/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room with Sea View & Airport Transfers
正数     
  • 工作人员太棒了

喜欢这里会再次留在这里并告诉我所有的朋友。服务和友好的员工让您住得愉快

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

38 Soi Luang Phor Chuan Soi 1, Karon District, Amphur Muang, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

安达曼海景酒店
8.4

677 评论
฿-1
普吉岛景酒店
7.9

922 评论
฿-1
超越卡伦度假村
8.4

943 评论
฿-1
卡塔宁静别墅
8.6

164 评论
฿-1
桃山度假村
7.7

510 评论
฿-1
普吉岛旋律酒店
8.5

370 评论
฿-1
奥佐普吉岛
9.1

70 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU