预约请求，把你放在直接联系与普吉岛卡伦美憬阁阿维斯塔格兰德酒店以优先方式，以及普吉岛卡伦美憬阁阿维斯塔格兰德酒店从你会直接收取货款。
逃离到迷人的绿地飞地，享受卡伦地区最大的 55 平方米客房、普吉岛最好的牛排餐厅以及在我们的屋顶酒吧欣赏卡伦海滩令人叹为观止的美景，享受完美的休闲时光。
我们位于卡伦的 5 星级精品度假村邀请您以豪华的方式享受海景客房和精致餐厅的难忘时刻。
在索菲特美憬阁普吉岛卡伦阿维斯塔格兰德普吉岛卡伦酒店，您将开启穿越普吉岛瑞克遗产的永恒旅程。度假村距离岛上最大的卡伦海滩仅 2 分钟步行路程，环境宁静祥和。
您期望从雅高酒店获得的所有服务和设施都在您舒适的家中。所有客房均提供免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时客房服务、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、便携式 Wi-Fi 租赁等设施，为每位客人提供便利。
便利设施/功能
- Return Airport transfers (min. 7 nights)
- Kata RT-PCR test centre transfers
- 自由形态游泳池
- 距离卡伦海滩 50m
- Largest rooms with balcony
- 精品和风景如画的酒店
4.1 Deluxe Sea View Room with Airport Transfers
正数
负面的
- nice and chilling pool area, good cockatils, relaxing atmosphere, friendly stafff during breakfast,
- dinner quite expensive, cocktails at poool bar too
overall good tay, I felt comfortable and had a good time. I used the pool area quite a lot, gym was open and well equipped
4.1 Deluxe Sea View Room with Airport Transfers
正数
负面的
- Staff attitude and willlingness to help
- Pictures on internet are exactly the same as in reallity
- Very nice and clean room
- Excellent breakfast
- Cleaningness of whole hotel
- Speaking all very good English
- Location
- Clean swimmingpool, towels, service all top
- Fitness room a little small
- The loud piano music at breakfast
- Food and drinks at room is quite expensive and so/so quality
This is a perfect hotel, not too small, not too big but most of all extremely professional and friendly staf.
I wil come back, sure !!
5.0 Deluxe Sea View Room with Airport Transfers
正数
负面的
- Sehr freundliches, hilfsbereites und zuvorkommendes Person.
- Gutes Frühstück.
- Sehr gute Zimmer.
- Gute Location
Ich habe einen sehr guten Aufenthalt im Avista Grande Phuket Karon. Das Personal ist sehr hilfsbereit und freundlich. Die Zimmer sind außergewöhnlich sauber und man kann erkennen, dass kein Wartungsstau vorhanden ist. Es werden alle defekten Dinge sofort repariert. Alles in allem fühle ich mich sehr wohl in diesem Hotel.
4.7 Deluxe Room with Sea View & Airport Transfers
Hotel is great. Big and confortable room, nice fitness, huge pool and amazing breakfast. But outside the hotel, Karon looks like a ghost town, almost all shops and restaurant are still closed. Renting a motorbike is a must, but that's easy to find at walking distance from hotel, and very cheap (150 bahts per day for a Filano)
4.8 Deluxe Room with Sea View & Airport Transfers
正数
喜欢这里会再次留在这里并告诉我所有的朋友。服务和友好的员工让您住得愉快