Avatar Residence Sukhumvit 7 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Avatar Residence Sukhumvit 7Avatar Residence Sukhumvit 7 is the perfect choice for travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok. Experience an urban escape in Bangkok with a stay at Avatar Residence Sukhumvit 7, with its exceptional location right in the city center. If you prefer an easy access to general goods and shopping, you'd love to stay at Avatar Residence Sukhumvit 7 and take advantage of being just 940 m from Terminal 21.All offerings provided by Avatar Residence Sukhumvit 7 help to ensure a pleasant stay for all travelers. Free internet access provided within the apartment keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. Exploring Bangkok is made even more convenient with the taxi services available at the apartment.For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge. Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out and luggage storage. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the laundromat and laundry service keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. Feel like doing nothing? Available services like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the Avatar Residence Sukhumvit 7.For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.A range of amenities is offered in guestrooms at Avatar Residence Sukhumvit 7. Enjoy your stay even more at the apartment, knowing that selected rooms includes blackout curtains and air conditioning. Rooms at Avatar Residence Sukhumvit 7 are available with design features like a balcony or terrace. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television and cable TV available in selected rooms.Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator and a coffee or tea maker are provided in guestrooms. Avatar Residence Sukhumvit 7 also provides toiletries, bathrobes and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doEach morning you can start the day with a delicious in-house breakfast offered at Avatar Residence Sukhumvit 7. Don't start your vacation days without your morning coffee, available every morning in the café. Are you a great cook? Make your own meals in-house at the apartment's BBQ facilities.A day in will be as fun as a day out with ranges of recreational activities offered at Avatar Residence Sukhumvit 7. Don't forget to make a visit or two to the apartment's pool. Burn off you vacation calories with a quick visit to the apartment's fitness facility.Around the propertyDon't spend all your time inside while in Bangkok! Check out the unique entertainment offerings of Soi Cowboy located 1.1 km away.Reasons to stay hereFind rooms here that are cheaper than 84% of all other options in the city.

地址/地图

30 Sukhumvit Soi 7, Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

