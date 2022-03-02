KRABI TEST & GO

阿凡达铁路度假村 - 仅限成人 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.8
通过
1362条评论进行评分
更新于 March 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

阿凡达莱利度假村位于甲米莱利，是游客的热门选择。这家 3 星级酒店距离热闹的城市有 15 公里，地理位置优越，可方便前往市内最大的景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。阿凡达莱雷度假村酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。酒店的主要特色包括所有客房内的免费 Wi-Fi、每日客房清洁、快速入住/退房、行李寄存、公共区域的 Wi-Fi。在您入住期间体验高品质的客房设施。部分客房设有液晶电视/等离子屏幕、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、免费迎宾饮品、私人入口，可帮助客人在漫长的一天后恢复活力。酒店提供许多独特的休闲设施，如室外游泳池、花园。在阿凡达莱雷度假村体验专业服务和各种功能的结合。

地址/地图

629 Moo 2, East Railay, Railay, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

