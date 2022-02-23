Ataman Luxury Villas - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Phang-nga
The elite complex Ataman Luxury Villas is located in Thailand on the island of Koh Kho Khao on the coast of the Andaman Sea. This is an hour and a half journey from Phuket Airport. Shuttle service to and from the airport of Phuket are available for a surcharge. The complex consists of six villas and club houses which includes a restaurant, bar, fitness room, massage room, 25-meter swimming pool with a kid's section, and Jacuzzi. Holidays in Ataman Luxury Villas are the best proposal to those who prefer a quiet and comfortable style of holiday away from the noisy, crowded beaches. The villas are also ideal for wildlife enthusiasts who are interested in not only the beaches, but also the rich flora and fauna of Thailand.

地址/地图

82/9 Moo 4, Koh Kho Khao, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

