阿萨瓦潜水度假村 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Assava Dive Resort 坐落于Chalok Baan Kao 的中心地带，是游览涛岛的理想出发点。这家三星级酒店距离机场仅咫尺之遥。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。阿萨瓦潜水度假村提供的设施和服务确保为客人提供一个愉快的入住体验。所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、便利店、每日客房清洁服务、出租车服务、票务服务等设施，为每位客人提供便利。走进 30 间温馨的客房之一，摆脱一天的压力，大多数客房都提供一系列便利设施，包括额外的浴室、额外的卫生间、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、镜子。酒店的远足径和潜水是忙碌了一天后放松身心的理想场所。在 Assava Dive Resort 享受绝佳的位置和服务。

