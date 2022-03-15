艾瑞塔拉度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Areetara 度假村 (SHA Plus+) 位于著名的 Nopparattara 海滩，提供现代化的住宿环境，配备多种舒适设施和豪华设施。海滩距离酒店仅 150 米，使度假村成为享受有趣或浪漫海滩假期的理想去处。客房设计简单，布置精美，配备了现代设施，包括电视和国际长途直拨电话。室外游泳池非常适合在阴凉处放松身心并在户外酒吧品尝鸡尾酒。酒店内的餐厅供应泰国和全球美食，但专门供应当地渔民每天捕获的海鲜。请输入您的首选住宿日期并提交我们的在线预订表格，以便在 Areetara 度假村 (SHA Plus+) 进行预订。