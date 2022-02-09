奥南别墅度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

奥南别墅度假村 (SHA Plus+) 的名声来自甲米著名的石灰岩悬崖中首屈一指的位置。它在迎合各种旅客方面的多功能性也使其成为一个值得的住宿。家庭肯定会喜欢这里的两个大型自由形态游泳池和儿童游乐区。两间可容纳 50 至 220 人的会议室为商务旅客提供便利。所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接，为残障人士提供便利设施，提升入住体验。宽敞的水疗中心提供按摩理疗、热水浴池和蒸汽浴室，确保客人在激动人心的一天后有机会放松身心。酒店内还设有咖啡厅、礼宾部、沙龙和餐厅。预订奥南别墅度假村 (SHA Plus+)，只需通过我们安全的在线订房表即可轻松预订。只需输入您想要的日期并提交。

