KRABI TEST & GO

奥南别墅度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.2
通过
2912条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Aonang Villa Resort - Image 0
Aonang Villa Resort - Image 1
Aonang Villa Resort - Image 2
Aonang Villa Resort - Image 3
Aonang Villa Resort - Image 4
Aonang Villa Resort - Image 5
+41 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

奥南别墅度假村 (SHA Plus+) 的名声来自甲米著名的石灰岩悬崖中首屈一指的位置。它在迎合各种旅客方面的多功能性也使其成为一个值得的住宿。家庭肯定会喜欢这里的两个大型自由形态游泳池和儿童游乐区。两间可容纳 50 至 220 人的会议室为商务旅客提供便利。所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接，为残障人士提供便利设施，提升入住体验。宽敞的水疗中心提供按摩理疗、热水浴池和蒸汽浴室，确保客人在激动人心的一天后有机会放松身心。酒店内还设有咖啡厅、礼宾部、沙龙和餐厅。预订奥南别墅度假村 (SHA Plus+)，只需通过我们安全的在线订房表即可轻松预订。只需输入您想要的日期并提交。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是奥南别墅度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 奥南别墅度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

113, Moo 2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

帕南度假村旅馆
7.9

2864 评论
฿-1
和平拉古娜度假村
8.1

3503 评论
฿-1
甲米查达度假村
7.5

634 评论
฿-1
甲米拉普拉亚度假村
8

1021 评论
฿-1
小度假村
8.1

900 评论
฿-1
查达泰国村
7.9

691 评论
฿-1
现场悬崖景观别墅
9.1

221 评论
฿-1
甲米海蓝宝石度假村
7.9

755 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU