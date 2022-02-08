Aonang Sunset Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Aonang Sunset Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)Take advantage of the many attractions Krabi has to offer with a stay at Aonang Sunset Hotel (SHA Extra Plus). Grab some beach time with a stay at Aonang Sunset Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), just 890 m from Ao Nang Beach.At Aonang Sunset Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), guests are bound to have a stress-free stay. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the hotel can arrange it before your check-in date. Taxi, car hire and shuttle services provided by the hotel make it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Krabi.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site. Front desk services including safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. If you need, the ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the hotel will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Little things you forgot to pack aren't a big problem! Just stop by the convenience stores to get what you need. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Feel right at home during your stay at Aonang Sunset Hotel (SHA Extra Plus). Some rooms at Aonang Sunset Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Aonang Sunset Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. It's good to know that a hair dryer and toiletries are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Aonang Sunset Hotel (SHA Extra Plus). If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel. Guests with dietary restrictions will appreciate a selection of cuisine types at Aonang Sunset Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) including halal options. A night in at the hotel's bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Aonang Sunset Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) promises you a fun-packed holiday with a variety of activities and facilities. Don't forget to explore the hotel's easily accessible beach. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the salon. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool.Get wet in the best way on sunny days by joining water-world activities like fishing, snorkeling and diving. Water sports are incredibly convenient with canoes provided by Aonang Sunset Hotel (SHA Extra Plus). Get the family involved in activities such as horse riding. Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the shared lounge and TV area.Pick up something memorable for yourself or those waiting for you back at home, at the shops and souvenir shops.Around the propertyTake advantage of the opportunity to explore Krabi while in the city. The best way to remember your time in Krabi is with a nice gift at Ao Nang Night Market located about 640 m away. There are lots of things you and your travel group can do near Aonang Sunset Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), starting with visits to Bull Muay Thai Krabi Thailand just 2.8 km away.Reasons to stay hereRooms don't get much cheaper than here, being less than 99% of the city's accommodation.This accommodation is highly recommended for its location, scoring higher than 87% of other options in the city.It's hard to beat the room comfort here, which is rated higher than 83% of other accommodations in Krabi.