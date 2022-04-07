KRABI TEST & GO

Aonang Hill @11/1 - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
9
通过
916条评论进行评分
更新于 April 7, 2022
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 0
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 1
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 2
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 3
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 4
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 5
+25 相片

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Krabi, Aonang Hill 11.1 is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Aonang Hill 11.1 ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park nearby to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Aonang Hill 11.1 is home to 54 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, towels, internet access – wireless. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Aonang Hill 11.1.

显示所有酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Aonang Hill @11/1的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Aonang Hill @11/1
查看所有评论

地址/地图

890 Moo.2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

现场悬崖景观别墅
9.1

221 评论
฿-1
甲米查达度假村
7.5

634 评论
฿-1
和平拉古娜度假村
8.1

3503 评论
฿-1
帕南度假村旅馆
7.9

2864 评论
฿-1
甲米拉普拉亚度假村
8

1021 评论
฿-1
查达泰国村
7.9

691 评论
฿-1
小度假村
8.1

900 评论
฿-1
阿南塔布林度假村
8.2

1479 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU