奥查龙别墅温泉 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

奥查龙别墅及水疗中心于 2010 年重新装修，保证客人无论是在普吉岛出差还是休闲度假，都能获得愉快的住宿体验。这家 3.5 星级酒店距市中心仅 9.0 公里，距机场仅 35.0 公里，每年都吸引着众多旅客。酒店的游客可以愉快地游览城市的著名景点：Ao Chalong 游艇俱乐部、Ao Chalong 码头、Wat Lattiwanaram。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。这家酒店提供众多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。走进 43 间温馨的客房中的一间，利用各种便利设施，如液晶电视/等离子屏幕、衣架、镜子、拖鞋和沙发，摆脱一天的压力，部分客房还提供这些设施。酒店提供一流的设施，包括私人海滩、健身中心、室外游泳池、水疗中心、按摩服务，让您在城市充满活力的一天后放松身心。 Aochalong Villa & Spa 是前往普吉岛的旅客的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。

