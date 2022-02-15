Ao Prao Resort - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Ao Prao Resort (SHA Plus+)Get ready for an urban adventure with a stay at Ao Prao Resort (SHA Plus+), which offers you both the best of Koh Samet and the surrounding possibilities. Take your time to enjoy the sun, surf and all that comes with it when staying at Ao Prao Resort (SHA Plus+), just 150 m from Ao Prao.Travelers are guaranteed to have a hassle-free stay with all the amenities and services provided by Ao Prao Resort (SHA Plus+). Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Koh Samet can be assisted with the taxi services available here.Parking is provided free of charge for guests by the resort. The resort provides front desk services such as safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. The resort's tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundry service offered at Ao Prao Resort (SHA Plus+).In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. The resort is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Rooms at Ao Prao Resort (SHA Plus+) are designed with the guest in mind. To enhance your stay, rooms at the resort come with air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Ao Prao Resort (SHA Plus+) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The resort's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Ao Prao Resort (SHA Plus+), where breakfast can be provided in house. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the resort. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun. The resort even has in-house cooking amenities such as BBQ facilities for its most selective guests.Whether you're looking for an adventure or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, Ao Prao Resort (SHA Plus+) has a range of activities that will meet your needs. While you're there, be sure to take some time to explore the easily accessible beach. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage. The resort's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps.The resort's the poolside bar allows you to have the most casual of cocktail times with a mellow drink. With the resort's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag. You can find a perfect memento of your trip, or grab some simple travel supplies at the shops and souvenir shops.Reasons to stay hereVerified reviews for this resort's food and dining options score it better than 96% of accommodations in the city.Travelers who stayed here really appreciated the location, scoring it better than 94% of the city's other options.This accommodation beats more than 93% of competition in the city on room comfort.