Phuket
更新于 April 17, 2022

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Andaman Sea View Luxury Pool Villa has a restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center and garden in Rawai Beach. Featuring a kids' club, this property also provides guests with a terrace. The property has a 24-hour front desk, airport transportation, room service and free WiFi.

The rooms in the resort are equipped with air conditioning, a seating area, a flat-screen TV with cable channels, a kitchen, a dining area and a private bathroom with a hairdryer, a bidet and a shower. Andaman Sea View Luxury Pool Villa provides certain accommodations with pool views, and rooms come with a patio. All rooms will provide guests with a desk and an electric tea pot.

Guests at the accommodation can enjoy a buffet breakfast.

At Andaman Sea View Luxury Pool Villa guests are welcome to use a sauna.

Phuket Seashell Museum is 6 miles from the resort, while Windmill Viewpoint is 8 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 24 miles from Andaman Sea View Luxury Pool Villa.

84/17 Moo4 Rawai Muang Phuket, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

