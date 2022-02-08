Andaman Embrace Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Renovated in 2012, the Andaman Embrace Patong guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Phuket for business or pleasure. The hotel lies 16km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities such as Jungceylon Shopping Complex and Bangla Road. For those of you who want to venture out, Sphinx Theater, All 4 Diving, and Patong Beach are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Andaman Embrace Patong offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests can enjoy on-site features like meeting facilities, a concierge, shops, laundry service/dry cleaning, and room service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as a fitness center, outdoor pool, kids club, and garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, Andaman Embrace Patong is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.