Anandah Beach Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pamper yourself with onsite massages or enjoy recreation amenities such as an outdoor pool. This hotel also features complimentary wireless Internet access, tour/ticket assistance, and a picnic area.. The front desk is staffed during limited hours..

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店