SAMUI TEST & GO

Anahata Resort Samui(Old The Lipa Lovely) - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.1
通过
283条评论进行评分
更新于 March 8, 2022
+40 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

无论您是游客还是商务出差，Anahata Resort Samui（Old The Lipa Lovely）都是您到访苏梅岛时的绝佳住宿选择。该物业位于东阳海滩上，四周环绕着椰子林和绵延的白沙滩。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。 Anahata Resort Samui(Old The Lipa Lovely) 拥有 22 间设备齐全的宽敞别墅。每栋别墅都装饰有传统的泰式内饰，采用轻质有机织物和对细节的简单关注。酒店的设施包括设备齐全的商务中心和旅游咨询台，可安排前往邻近岛屿的旅行和苏梅岛内的探险活动。 Fasai 餐厅位于海滨，供应亚洲和国际美食，您可以在俯瞰大海的同时聆听海浪拍打海岸的宁静声音。酒店还提供免费瑜伽课程、抵达时客房内的免费迎宾迷你吧、水果雕刻课程、免费皮划艇和使用蒸汽浴室 20 分钟。无论您的目的是什么，Anahata Resort Samui（Old The Lipa Lovely）都是您在苏梅岛逗留的绝佳选择。

地址/地图

95/70 Moo 2, Lipa Noi, Nathon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

