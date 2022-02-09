Amora Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket
7.3
更新于 February 9, 2022
A resort that has two large swimming pools and complete access to its own private beach is perfect for those who seek endless water activities. The Amora Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is one such location and promises everything from fun times to rest and relaxation. Its spacious rooms also allow for easy access to the pool, and the eager staff always aims to please. Since the resort is away from busier areas like Patong, it offers a great value, and guests with small children will surely appreciate all it has to offer. Book your room now at Amora Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) via our secure online booking form. The first step is to enter and submit your travel dates in the spaces provided.

322 Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110 , Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

