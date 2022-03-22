PHUKET TEST & GO

Amber Residence - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
通过
290条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
Amber Residence - Image 0
Amber Residence - Image 1
Amber Residence - Image 2
Amber Residence - Image 3
Amber Residence - Image 4
Amber Residence - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This small hotel in the heart of Phuket provides a blend of Thai style decor and modern amenities. From here, you are just 100 meters to the beach where you have numerous options for water sports on offer. You can also easily book a dive or a snorkeling trip to one of the nearby islands. And with tour assistance available at the hotel, you are sure to be getting the best available information. Amber Residence is not only competitively priced, but also offers excellent facilities and a location that lets you make the best out of your stay on the island.

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Amber Residence的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Amber Residence
查看所有评论

地址/地图

195 Phrabaramee Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150 Tel.076-346265

