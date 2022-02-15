BANGKOK TEST & GO

Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
通过
581条评论进行评分
更新于 February 15, 2022
Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+26 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located beside the vibrant Petchburi Road, this 4-star lodging offers its distinct character enhanced with all amenities you expect from a resort in its class. The property boasts an exclusive selection of 129 residences - from studios to two bedroom units - that are uniquely adorned with signature Amari décor. The residences come well-equipped with modern amenities featuring spacious living and dining areas, work areas and fully-equipped kitchens. Guests may make use of the excellent recreational and leisure facilities including a gym, outdoor pool, and spa. Along with its cozy accommodation, guests are within easy reach of the MRT subway station and minutes away from Bangkok Hospital and Thonglor (Sukhumvit 55). If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified).

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

36, Soi Soonvijai 3, Yaek 6, New Petchburi Road, Soi 47, Huay Kwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10320

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9

2454 评论
฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5

5421 评论
฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8

668 评论
฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4

11540 评论
฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1

4142 评论
฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2

2580 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU