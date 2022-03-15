CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Amaravati Wellness Center - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
10
通过
1条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Amaravati Wellness Center - Image 0
Amaravati Wellness Center - Image 1
Amaravati Wellness Center - Image 2
Amaravati Wellness Center - Image 3
Amaravati Wellness Center - Image 4
Amaravati Wellness Center - Image 5
+21 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Chiang Mai, look no further than Amaravati Wellness Resort. Only 22 km away, this 2-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Amaravati Wellness Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, wheelchair accessible, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure the greatest comfort. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide clothes rack, dressing room, linens, mirror, towels to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Amaravati Wellness Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Chiang Mai, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Amaravati Wellness Center的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Amaravati Wellness Center
查看所有评论

地址/地图

100 Moo 7, Maerim-Samoeng (1096) Road, Rimtai, Maerim, Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50180

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9

65 评论
฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9

381 评论
฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU