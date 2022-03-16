Amanah Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Amanah BangkokWake up to the wonder of Bangkok with a stay at Amanah Bangkok, located only minutes from the heart of the city.The range of services provided by Amanah Bangkok ensures all travelers get the most out of their stay. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. The helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with services including luggage storage.The hotel's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less. In-room conveniences include daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms at Amanah Bangkok are fitted with all the amenities travelers need. The hotel provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained. The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee and instant tea.Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doApart from amenities and services, Amanah Bangkok goes the extra mile to make sure all guests make the most of their time. The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. For those who hate to miss a workout, a trip to the hotel's fitness facility will keep you fresh and healthy.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel scores higher than 98% of the city's accommodations on value for moneyPast guests rate facilities here higher than 97% of the city's accommodation.This hotel stands above the rest with a cleanliness score that beats 98% of accommodations in the city.