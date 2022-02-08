SAMUI TEST & GO

Aloha Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
7.4
通过
265条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Aloha Resort - Image 0
Aloha Resort - Image 1
Aloha Resort - Image 2
Aloha Resort - Image 3
Aloha Resort - Image 4
Aloha Resort - Image 5
+39 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Lamai Beach has a reputation as being quieter and less crowded than nearby Chaweng, so if you like to be left alone, consider this hotel. With a beach location on the south side of Koh Samui, the Aloha Resort offers plenty of opportunities for ocean outings, and Chaweng is just a short cab ride away if you want to brave the crowds. The Aloha Resort also has a spacious pool for those who dislike saltwater or prefer not to get sand between their toes. The rates at this establishment are aimed at the budget conscious, giving them a little extra cash for outings or trips to the spa. Aloha Resort can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Aloha Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Aloha Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

128 Moo 3, Lamai Beach, T.Maret, Koh Samui, Suratthani, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

合作伙伴酒店

Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅
8

464 评论
฿-1
斯凯海滩酒店
9.5

23 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

苏梅岛蜂巢酒店
8.3

1255 评论
฿-1
温泉度假村
7.3

8 评论
฿-1
The Rock Samui
8.8

6 评论
฿-1
洛基精品度假村
9

414 评论
฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3

148 评论
฿-1
CHUZ Villas Samui
9.4

15 评论
฿-1
拉迈苏梅
8.5

338 评论
฿-1
卡马拉雅苏梅岛
8

3 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU