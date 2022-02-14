CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1
通过
901条评论进行评分
更新于 February 14, 2022
ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+15 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, ALEXA Hostel is ideally situated in Nimmanhemin, one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. ALEXA Hostel offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, postal service. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide flat screen television, clothes rack, free welcome drink, linens, locker to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, ALEXA Hostel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

2/8 Soi 3 Nimmanhaemin Road, Suthep, Muang, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Horizon Village & Resort
8.2

1034 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU