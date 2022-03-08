阿连塔度假村 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
攀牙的阿连塔度假村距普吉岛国际机场以北仅 20 分钟路程。位于安达曼海和原始纳泰海滩的日落一侧。这个度假村非常适合希望在宁静而令人难以置信的海滨位置放松的家庭、情侣和朋友。为了彻底放松，水疗中心设有 10 间理疗室，提供按摩和面部护理等舒适服务。设有戏水池的专用会所内还设有全天开放的儿童俱乐部。从年轻到年老，这里都得到了很好的照顾。环保酒店最近被授予泰国最佳小型绿色度假村的称号，而纳泰海滩也因其海滩的清洁度和水质而被授予 5 星。 Aleenta Resort 提供美丽而私密的环境，是举办浪漫海滩婚礼和蜜月的理想场所。酒店的婚礼策划师可以帮助您打造梦想中的庆祝活动。豪华的空间加上个性化的服务和专业的员工是人们选择阿连塔度假村的核心原因。
33 Moo 5 Tambol Khok Kloy, Amphur Takua Tung, Natai Beach, Phang-nga, Khok Kloy, Phuket, Thailand, 82140