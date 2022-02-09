CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Akyra Manor Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1
通过
441条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Akyra Manor Chiang Mai - Image 0
Akyra Manor Chiang Mai - Image 1
Akyra Manor Chiang Mai - Image 2
Akyra Manor Chiang Mai - Image 3
Akyra Manor Chiang Mai - Image 4
Akyra Manor Chiang Mai - Image 5
+30 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2014, Akyra Manor Chiang Mai is a distinct addition to Chiang Mai and a smart choice for travelers. Set 2.9 km from the excitement of the city, this 5-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Akyra Manor Chiang Mai also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Akyra Manor Chiang Mai is a smart choice for travelers to Chiang Mai, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Akyra Manor Chiang Mai的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Akyra Manor Chiang Mai
查看所有评论

地址/地图

22/2 Nimmanhaemind Rd., Soi 9, T. Suthep, A. Muang, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU