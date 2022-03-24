PATTAYA TEST & GO

Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
通过
744条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 0
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 1
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 2
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 3
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 4
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 5
+40 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2011, the Aiyara Grand Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Pattaya for business or pleasure. The excitement of the city center is only 0.5 km away. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Wat Khao Phra Bat Pattaya, Big Buddha, Jack and Dave. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, the Aiyara Grand Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

地址/地图

338/118 Moo 12, Phratamnak Road, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

