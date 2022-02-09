99 The Gallery Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Conveniently located in Chiang Mai, 99 The Gallery Hotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. With its location just 0.5 km from the city center and 6 km from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. 99 The Gallery Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. 99 The Gallery Hotel is home to 57 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, 99 The Gallery Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

地址/地图

99 Intawarorot Rd., T.Sriphum, A.Muang Chiang Mai, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

