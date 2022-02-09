CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.9
通过
94条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Image 0
9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Image 1
9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Image 2
9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Image 3
9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Image 4
9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+13 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, 9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel is located in the Old City area of Chiang Mai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai property. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, postal service. Guests can choose from 9 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers fantastic facilities, including garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chiang Mai, make 9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel your home away from home.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

Singharat Road, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU