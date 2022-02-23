2家度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

无论您是游客还是商务旅行，2Home Resort 都是您游览普吉岛时的绝佳住宿选择。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。对于那些想要冒险的人来说，泰拳泰拳和综合格斗训练营、普吉岛高尔夫球场、Naphat 诊所只是游客可以使用的一些景点。 2Home Resort 还提供多种设施，丰富您在普吉岛的住宿体验。仅举几例酒店的设施，有停车场、客房服务、家庭房、餐厅、吸烟区。在您入住期间体验高品质的客房设施。部分客房设有空调、阳台/露台、电视、卫星/有线电视、DVD/CD 播放器，可帮助客人在漫长的一天后恢复活力。您可以全天享受室外游泳池和花园的轻松氛围。 2Home Resort 是在普吉岛寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之地。

