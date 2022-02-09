AQ酒店客房总数 200 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Booking requests for The Bazaar Hotel Bangkok are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
Hotel Refund Policy
- Full refund with 1,500 THB cancellation charge (+ any bank charges/fees that customers will be responsible for) for cancellations made 7 days before arrival.
- 50% cancellation charge from total package price (+ any bank charges/fees that customers will be responsible for) for cancellations made 3-6 days before arrival.
- 100% charge of total package price for cancellations within 3 days of arrival, or in the case of no-show.
作为政府授权的替代州检疫机构（A.S.Q.），曼谷集市酒店已准备好根据泰国政府对入境泰国的要求，欢迎前往泰国旅行的检疫人员。
我们的酒店在为政府的本地检疫和国家检疫提供服务方面拥有超过8个月的检疫操作经验，此外，我们还与国际知名的Piyavate医院合作，确保您在住宿期间得到良好的照顾。
便利设施/功能
- Sanitized, registered airport pick up service to hotel on arrival day *PRIVATE transport and FAST TRACK service available at an additional cost*
- COVID-19 test(s) as required by your package
- **TEST&GO EXPRESS RT-PCR results within 2-3 hours available with 2,000THB extra charge per person to our partner hospital**
- 24小时待命护士
- Preliminary healthcare kit (hand sanitizer/medical alcohol, personal thermometer, masks etc.) for AQ guests
- Tele-medical consultant with doctors at Piyavate Hospital available if needed
- 提供非COVID医疗服务和药物，需额外付费
- If you are tested COVID-19 positive, you will be transferred to Piyavate Hospital or hospitels immediately for further treatment.
- *For 1, 1+5, and 7/10 days AQ package only* Full board meals with options available from a special AQ menu throughout your stay (breakfast, lunch, and dinner)
- *For 5 days Test&Go, full board meals are offered on day 1 and 5, the other 3 days are room only*
- 所有客房均提供饮料冰箱，热水水壶，咖啡，茶和瓶子
- Additional Room Service and Butler services available
- 提供的洗浴用品，毛巾，浴袍，拖鞋和基本洗涤产品
- Wifi and digital TV (Optional pocket wifi rental from our partner available)
- 所有客房均设有独立浴缸和淋浴间
- 客厅，微波炉和餐具室（仅小型套房和小型套房）
- Outdoor leisure area by the pool for your relaxation with social distancing measures and fitness (allowed after negative 1st test results)
- 预定房间清洁服务
- Item deposit counter available for family members to send guest personal necessities daily
- 闭路电视和全天候安全
- AQ and Test&Go guests are elligible for 50% off at Top Fight Muay Thai boxing gym located in the premises.
如果您是曼谷集市酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 曼谷集市酒店查看所有评论
4.5 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Variety of menu offered
- Pick up from airport organized and timely
- Drop off at hotel organized and timely
- PCR tests organized and timely
- Communication with hotel was good
- Food was not hot when arrived but tasty
- Room was a bit run down (duct tape on the floors?)
All in all a very comfortable stay. Wished more time was allowed outside after the negative result. Staff courteous and everything seems organized.
Toilet has a hard time flushing even after several flushes but otherwise things were in order.
4.4 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Extremely helpful staff
- Accomodating
- Friendly
- Food was repetitive
- Not allowed to swim
The staff make quarantine really easy and cater to all your needs.
They would often go to 7/11 for you and bring extra amenities when needed.
Definitely recommend!
2.4 Deluxe Room
正数负面的
- durty
- pay for extra wifi
- Floor on the room with adhesive bands
- Can not close the curtains of the bathroom
will not recommend ....................................................................................
4.8 Superior Room
正数
- My one day stay at the hotel was very comfortable.
The hotel person explained the complete test and go quarantine procedure very nicely.
Room was clean and the food was nice too.
All the staff of the hotel are very polite and helpful.
3.8 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- From airport to the room everything was professionnal
- Test made at 7pm in hospital before going to hotel, i get results at 2am
- Food was good and in the room have 12 Free big water bottles
- Hotel Staff made a really great job
- No english TV available at this time but good WIFI balance it
Everything was great, I recommend this place. The hotel staff kindly helps you for donwload and instal the quarantine apps, great job!!
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Very nice English speaking staff. Near 7 eleven
I really enjoyed me stay and I would definitely stay at Bazaar hotel again. Very nice clean hotel and very helpful polite English speaking staff.
4.8 Superior Room
All was find the staff was very nice and helpfully. Information about Test was quick and at the same day so i had can plan about the next day after breakfast in the morning
4.4 Superior Room
正数
- Good Price and Good Service
From the Airport to the Hotel, There is very good service and price for 2 people. The room was so clean and specially service was very good.
5.0 Superior Room
正数负面的
- Basic TV channel. No HBO or Netflix
Food taste good and came piping hot. Portion size is good. Bath tube is a plus to relax after long day
3.4 Mini Suite
正数
WiFi need to be improuved.
.........................................................................
4.2 Superior Room
正数负面的
- wifi，即使支付了额外的袖珍wifi，也不是那么稳定
我向您推荐这家酒店 14 天。他们处理一切都非常顺利，每个人都非常专业。他们有面向主要街道的房间，可能更吵，但至少你可以看到某种形式的生活并在早上看到日出。或者他们的房间面向更安静的住宅区。如果你真的需要超快速和稳定的 wifi 来工作，你最好的选择是使用泰国 sim 卡，如果你有一张仍然有效的并且购买无限 4g/5g 的套餐。
3.8 Superior Room
正数负面的
一个愉快的酒店，良好的服务
是的，我会再留在这里
食物还可以，主要是泰国菜
价格还可以
4.8 Superior Room
正数负面的
从头到尾，我都得到了很好的照顾，就好像我是唯一的客人一样。无一例外，工作人员都非常乐于助人和友好。我唯一的抱怨是被隔离，但这不是酒店的错！！！
5.0 Superior Room
正数
开始假期所需的 14 天隔离已经很艰难了，但在 Bazaar Hotel 这样做在高级房里真的很舒服。
4.5 Superior Room
正数负面的
适合入住的隔离酒店。食物超级好，新鲜。员工友好。服务工作良好。护士如何工作隔离时间专业人员并照顾好。
4.7 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- 很干净
- 很好的服务
- 拥有您可能需要的一切
- 工作人员非常好
- 有组织的
- 无窗房（玻璃墙）
- 周无线，但他们给了我一张 SIM 卡
我对曼谷 Bazaar Hotel 的访问感到非常满意。有我隔离 10 天所需的一切。我也是素食主义者，素食菜单非常好吃，种类繁多。尽管并非所有餐点都是素食主义者，但大部分食物都是素食主义者。
推荐这家酒店，方便隔离
3.6 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- 巨大的房间，满是空间。
- 浴缸和淋浴，大量洗浴用品和茶点。
- 整个住宿期间，每天都有大量食物和足够的瓶装水。
- 极好的景色。
- 舒适的大床。
- 空调很棒。
- 工作人员乐于助人和友好。
- 隔离完毕后，接送的便利地点。
- 在机场接送非常方便。
- 清楚地说明了您的住宿情况和限制条件。
- 通过与接待人员的信息清晰沟通。
- 我是素食主义者，在抵达之前先声明了这一点。在大多数情况下，这还不错，但我在住宿期间曾四次吃过肉，两次他们还提供其他选择，但两次肉是我唯一的选择，所以我什么也没吃。
- 没有新鲜的毛巾，一天只有10条毛巾。
尽管工作人员非常友好和乐于助人，而且我得到了书面文件来说明住宿期间会发生什么情况，但是当我应该能够在屋顶露台上预订45分钟的空位时，没有人在第7天之后办理入住手续，也没有人在结帐前一天晚上与我一起结帐时，我不得不假设结帐即将进行，而尚未收到我的负面测试结果。
如果您只是想在进入泰国之前先找个凉爽的地方吃饭，建议您。
3.6 Superior Room
正数负面的
- 与员工的沟通可能会更好。有时甚至需要几个小时才能回复。
- 没有阳台，有人说，但有一个窗户会很好。
- 闲暇时间为45分钟，如果雨量最少，则可以取消。听说其他酒店给了1个小时。
总体而言，我的住宿很体面，通过whatsapp与工作人员的沟通让我有些失望。
地板用胶布粘在木地板有裂缝的地方，这是意料之中的。
其他一切都如预期。
5.0 Superior Room
正数
这是一个令人愉快的酒店和房间。工作人员非常友好。食物和服务真的很棒。 24/7全天候提供服务。我建议这是ASQ住宿的酒店。
2.8 Superior Room
正数负面的
我告诉他们我对香料食物过敏，我没有吃猪肉，但是每天他们都会在错误的时间把食物寄给我，或者是香料或类似的东西。如果我与他们联系，我会在交流方面遇到问题，或者因为他们听不懂，或者因为他们无法帮助我。