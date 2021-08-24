AQ酒店客房总数 100 卧室 伙伴医院 Samitivej Thonburi

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 这家酒店最近收到17预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与曼谷盛捷拉玛9号酒店以优先方式，以及曼谷盛捷拉玛9号酒店从你会直接收取货款。

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 豪华房 32 m² ฿45,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿35,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,350 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,100 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

咖啡机

连接房间

HDMI电缆

清真食品选择

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

厨房

微波

未婚夫妇

户外设施

小额存款

儿童小额费用

可吸烟房

游泳池

素食餐

工作空间

瑜伽垫 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 工作室主管 42 m² ฿50,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,850 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,600 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

咖啡机

家庭套房

HDMI电缆

清真食品选择

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

厨房

客厅

微波

未婚夫妇

户外设施

小额存款

儿童小额费用

可吸烟房

游泳池

素食餐

洗衣机

工作空间

瑜伽垫 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 一卧室行政房 57 m² ฿57,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿45,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿26,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,350 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,600 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

阳台

浴缸

咖啡机

连接房间

家庭套房

HDMI电缆

清真食品选择

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

厨房

客厅

微波

未婚夫妇

户外设施

小额存款

儿童小额费用

可吸烟房

游泳池

素食餐

洗衣机

工作空间

瑜伽垫 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 一卧室尊贵房 57 m² ฿65,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿50,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿30,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,350 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,600 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

阳台

浴缸

咖啡机

连接房间

家庭套房

HDMI电缆

清真食品选择

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

厨房

客厅

微波

未婚夫妇

户外设施

小额存款

儿童小额费用

可吸烟房

游泳池

素食餐

洗衣机

工作空间

瑜伽垫 最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant 两卧室尊贵房 90 m² ฿95,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿75,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿42,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,950 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿12,600 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

阳台

浴缸

咖啡机

连接房间

家庭套房

HDMI电缆

清真食品选择

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

厨房

客厅

微波

未婚夫妇

户外设施

小额存款

儿童小额费用

可吸烟房

游泳池

素食餐

洗衣机

工作空间

瑜伽垫 最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant 三卧室尊贵房 123 m² ฿140,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿110,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿61,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿20,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿17,700 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

阳台

浴缸

咖啡机

连接房间

家庭套房

HDMI电缆

清真食品选择

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

厨房

客厅

微波

未婚夫妇

户外设施

小额存款

儿童小额费用

可吸烟房

游泳池

素食餐

洗衣机

工作空间

瑜伽垫

在 Somerset Rama 9 的另类国家隔离期间充电并放松身心。从精选的美味国际美食或健康生活方式选项中进行选择，包括与 NutriChef 合作推出的 Keto 或阿育吠陀饮食。使用提供的房内 Somerset Fitkits 保持精力充沛，或与我们的专业培训师一起进行瑜伽、伸展运动、舞蹈、冥想和其他活动的日常电子课程放松身心！在 Netflix 上观看您最喜爱的电影或连续剧，或者在 PlayStation 上玩您最喜爱的游戏，这些游戏可以为您的住宿提前预订。 在我们的酒店客房或宽敞的公寓中感受宾至如归的感觉。体验灵活选择 - 设备齐全的小厨房、阳台、带浴缸的自然采光浴室、花洒淋浴或步入式衣橱。不要错过我们的池畔休闲区，这是您入住期间体验的绝对绿洲。 特别促销 适用于 2021 年 12 月 31 日之前的所有抵达 每位成人/儿童免费酒店代金券 2,500 泰铢（隔离 14 天） 灵活的付款条款和条件。预订时仅需支付 25% 的预付款。 注意：可应要求提供 3 间卧室的公寓

便利设施/功能 特别促销

For all arrivals till 31st March 2022

1) Flexible payment terms and conditions. Only 25% pre-payment is required at the time of booking.

2) Extra Adult & Child Policy (when sharing the same room, includes all services and hospital fees):

主要功能包括：

专为舒适和放松而设计的酒店和服务式住宅，令人陶醉。

1) 提供指定吸烟室。

2) 公寓配有设备齐全的厨房，从 Studio Executive 开始。

Glassware, crockery, cutlery & utensils

Electric kettle, microwave oven/ grill & toaster

Refrigerator (Full sized in Studio Executive, 1 - 2 - 3 Bedrooms and minibar in deluxe)

3) 2人座沙发，一张大咖啡桌和一张独立的办公桌椅

4) 带互联网连接的 43 英寸智能电视。客厅配备蓝牙条形音箱和 49 英寸智能电视，仅限一卧室和两卧室

5) 单独的花洒淋浴和浴缸仅适用于一卧室和两卧室。

6) 部分无障碍阳台仅适用于 1 - 2 - 3 卧室总理

免费服务包括：

1) Welcome hamper on arrival. Includes essentials such as - Cereal, Soy Milk, Instant Noodles, Crackers, Bread, Butter and Fruits.

2) 包括所有餐点——早餐、午餐和晚餐的选择。提供国际、泰国、亚洲和素食餐点的轮换菜单。预订时可应要求提供特殊饮食和清真证书

3) Tea and Coffee Making Facilities and 2 bottles of 1,500 ml Mineral Water per day.

4) 15 Mbps/房间免费高速上网

5) 将按新规定提供客房清洁服务。

6）洗衣20％的折扣（干洗除外）。

7）包括素万那普国际机场或廊曼国际机场到酒店的单程接送服务。

8）根据新法规进行COVID-19筛查测试（RT – PCR）。

膳食选项包括：（菜单已上传）

1) Rotational Menus with International, Thai, Japanese, Korean and Vegetarian Meal Options Served.

2）预订时可应要求提供特殊饮食和清真证书。

3) Upgrade to our special Vegan, Keto, Nutri-Slim, and Nutri-Shred diets for THB 1,500 nett/ 8 nights, THB 1,900 nett/ 11 nights, THB 1,900 nett/ 15 nights. Rates are on per pax basis.

可选服务，需另收费：

1）预订并与我们一起购买您的Somerset FitKit！包括2公斤或5公斤哑铃和6毫米瑜伽垫，净价为1,099泰铢。

2) For game enthusiasts’ pre-book & rent your Play Station 4 with two Consoles and four Games for THB 2,000 nett/ 8 nights, THB 2,5000 nett/ 11 nights, THB 3,000 nett/ 15 nights. (subject to availability).

3) 洗衣套餐 20 件净价 2,500 泰铢或 30 件净价 3,500 泰铢（不包括干洗服务）。

4）可应要求出租跑步机和室内健身自行车（视情况而定）。

5）可以租用Nespresso机器，包括20颗胶囊，净价为2,000泰铢，或30颗胶囊，净价为3,000泰铢。

为了您的安全和方便起见，附加信息：

1）独立的分体式空调，提供额外的安全性和更好的温度控制。

2）如果检测到的COVID呈阳性，则可免费从酒店紧急送往Samitivej Thonburi医院。

3) 从 Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok 到 Samitivej Thonburi Hospital 30 分钟车程。

条款及细则：

1) 25% pre-payment is required at the time of booking. Rest 75% is required 7 days prior to arrival.

Rates are inclusive of Taxes and Service Charges.

2) Earliest check out on date of departure will be at 06.00 hours.

3) Check out at 12.00 pm on the date of departure. Complimentary late check out at 2.00 pm is subject to availability and must inform the hotel in advance.

4) Benefits may not be used in conjunction with any other discounts or exchanged for any other services or cash.

5) Amendment is required 7 days in advance.

6) Late cancellation charges apply at

50% of total amount when canceled 13 to 8 days from the date of arrival.

100% of the total amount when canceled within 7 days from the date of arrival.

7) If the guest tests positive for COVID-19 during their stay, the full amount will be charged will not be refunded. In-case of THB 20,000 will be levied for sanitization of the previous room occupied.

8) Use of swimming pool and gymnasium is currently not allowed as per the direction from the Ministry of Public Health. Incase the guest use these areas, a sanitization cost of THB 20,000 will be levied for the safety of all our guests. In case of any changes or updates in the future on the usage of the prohibited areas, the hotel will notify all guests and will open these areas for guest use.

Samitivej吞武里医院提供的免费服务：

1) 根据新规定进行 COVID-10 筛查测试 (RT - PCR)

2) 24 小时注册护士值班在 Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok

3）现场检疫合格的医务人员

4）日常健康监测

5) 客房内迎宾套件（面罩和酒精凝胶）

6) 如果 COVID-19 检测呈阳性，则可入住 Samitivej Thonburi 医院

6) Issuance of regular official reports on the status of each patient under observation

7) 患者出院前第 15 天的官方 COVID-19 免费证书

显示所有 AQ 酒店 搜索所有 180 多家 AQ 酒店

分数 4.9 /5 优秀的 基于 1 审查 评分 1 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 曼谷盛捷拉玛9号酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 曼谷盛捷拉玛9号酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇹🇭 Jantaya Guénet 到达 07/08/2021 4.9 Two-Bedroom Premier 正数 บริการดี,อาหารอร่อย ,ห้องสะอาด ,พนักงานสุภาพ 负面的 ไม่ให้ออนอกห้องเลย สำหรับเวลา14วัน ที่ยากสำหรับเด็กไม่ง่ายแต่เราผ่านมาด้วยดี,wifiดี ..เด็กๆHappy ค่ะ..มีเมนูอาหารให้เลือกเยอะค่ะ ขอบคุณที่บริการเราเป็นอย่างดี รับส่งอาหารที่เราสั่งจากข้างนอกมาส่งให้ถึงหน้าห้อง 🙏

Hotel Offer Brochure

食物菜单图片

合作伙伴酒店 Enrich Grand Hotel 8 用

2 评论 从 ฿-1 曼谷素坤逸15巷瑞享酒店 8.4 用

4998 评论 从 ฿-1 素坤逸乐活公寓 7.9 用

2655 评论 从 ฿-1 银棕榈 7.9 用

461 评论 从 ฿-1 The Elegant Bangkok 8.2 用

100 评论 从 ฿-1 曼谷素万那普暹罗柑桔酒店 8 用

88 评论 从 ฿-1