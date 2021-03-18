Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Novotel ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 4 is no longer operating as an ASQ.
我们在曼谷的首选之一。宜必思尚品曼谷素坤逸 4 号酒店位于曼谷充满活力的夜生活区，距离 BTS 娜娜轻轨站仅 5 分钟步行路程，设有室外游泳池、健身中心和可俯瞰曼谷壮丽市景的屋顶酒吧。酒店靠近各种酒吧、餐厅和购物中心，包括 MBK、Siam Paragon、The EmQuartier 和 Terminal 21。酒店可以安排按需班车服务。
酒店的所有客房均配有休息区、带卫星频道的平板电视以及带免费洗浴用品和淋浴的私人浴室。酒店提供部分市景客房，客房配有水壶。客房配有书桌。
住宿提供欧陆式或自助早餐。宜必思尚品曼谷素坤逸 4 号酒店设有供应欧洲和亚洲美食的餐厅。也可应要求提供素食选项。 24楼的Red Square Rooftop Bar是客人可以享用美味饮品和小吃的地方。
前台可以提供该地区的建议，以帮助客人计划一天的行程。
廊曼国际机场距离酒店有 13 英里。