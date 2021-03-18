BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
8.7
通过
1807条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
1 REVIEW
伙伴医院 BNH Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Novotel ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 4 is no longer operating as an ASQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

我们在曼谷的首选之一。宜必思尚品曼谷素坤逸 4 号酒店位于曼谷充满活力的夜生活区，距离 BTS 娜娜轻轨站仅 5 分钟步行路程，设有室外游泳池、健身中心和可俯瞰曼谷壮丽市景的屋顶酒吧。酒店靠近各种酒吧、餐厅和购物中心，包括 MBK、Siam Paragon、The EmQuartier 和 Terminal 21。酒店可以安排按需班车服务。

酒店的所有客房均配有休息区、带卫星频道的平板电视以及带免费洗浴用品和淋浴的私人浴室。酒店提供部分市景客房，客房配有水壶。客房配有书桌。

住宿提供欧陆式或自助早餐。宜必思尚品曼谷素坤逸 4 号酒店设有供应欧洲和亚洲美食的餐厅。也可应要求提供素食选项。 24楼的Red Square Rooftop Bar是客人可以享用美味饮品和小吃的地方。

前台可以提供该地区的建议，以帮助客人计划一天的行程。

廊曼国际机场距离酒店有 13 英里。

便利设施/功能

  • 两项 COVID-19 筛查测试 (RT-PCR)
  • 24/7专职现场护士
  • 日常健康监测
  • BNH 虚拟医院访问（远程医疗服务）
  • 结帐时提供COVID-19官方免费证书
  • 每日三餐早餐、午餐和晚餐，可选择泰式、亚洲和西式美食
  • 入住期间3次免费小食
  • 免费迎宾迷你吧
  • 带 101 个频道（本地和国际）的 LG 智能电视
  • 免费高速上网
  • 通过 Youboox 访问 250,000 种数字图书、有声读物、漫画、报纸和杂志
  • 进入屋顶休闲区
  • 第 7 天后每 3 天打扫一次房间
  • 餐饮享受20％的折扣
  • 机场接送至酒店（从素万那普机场或廊曼机场）
  • 为了您的健康，所有房间都禁止吸烟
分数
4.5/5
优秀的
基于 1 审查
评分
优秀的
1
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是宜必思尚品曼谷素坤逸4号酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 宜必思尚品曼谷素坤逸4号酒店
查看所有评论

🇲🇾benjamin yeoh zhijing

评论于 18/03/2021
到达 05/03/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room

我在隔离期间过得愉快。 房间干净舒适 无线网络连接很好

地址/地图

27 Sukhumvit 4 Klongtoey, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

