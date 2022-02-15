AQ酒店客房总数 65 卧室 伙伴医院 Mongkutwattana Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与诺富特曼谷隆齐素坤逸酒店以优先方式，以及诺富特曼谷隆齐素坤逸酒店从你会直接收取货款。

Booking requests for Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit Hotel（SHA 认证）是一家曼谷城市酒店，位置便利，毗邻 BTS Ploenchit 站，方便前往城市的商业区、购物中心和旅游景点。步行即可轻松抵达 Central Embassy 和 Central Chidlom 购物中心，距离其他主要购物中心仅几分钟路程，包括 EmQuartier、CentralWorld 和 Siam Paragon。搭乘轻轨也可轻松抵达是隆和素坤逸路的娱乐区。 除了 370 间现代客房外，Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit Hotel（SHA 认证）还设有全天营业的餐厅、带户外啤酒花园的酒吧/酒廊和24 小时客房服务。其他设施包括健身中心、桑拿房和室外游泳池。在 Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit Hotel（SHA 认证）保持联系，酒店的每个区域都提供免费无线网络连接，并可免费使用大堂的 Mac Corner . Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit Hotel（SHA 认证）提供便利的位置、高效的设施和卓越的服务的理想组合。

显示所有 AQ 酒店 搜索所有 180 多家 AQ 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 诺富特曼谷隆齐素坤逸酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 诺富特曼谷隆齐素坤逸酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。

合作伙伴酒店 素坤逸乐活公寓 7.9 用

2655 评论 从 ฿-1 曼谷素坤逸15巷瑞享酒店 8.4 用

4998 评论 从 ฿-1 Enrich Grand Hotel 8 用

2 评论 从 ฿-1 银棕榈 7.9 用

461 评论 从 ฿-1 The Elegant Bangkok 8.2 用

100 评论 从 ฿-1 曼谷素万那普暹罗柑桔酒店 8 用

88 评论 从 ฿-1