AQ酒店客房总数 88 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital
豪华房 32m²
฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 连接房间
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
曼谷素坤逸安雅娜娜酒店距离娜娜BTS车站有15分钟的步行路程。
酒店的空调客房拥有现代装饰。每间客房均设备齐全，配有电视和迷你冰箱。私人浴室设有热水淋浴设施。
C-Shop＆Restaurant餐厅供应各种泰国和国际美食。还提供客房服务。
便利设施/功能
- FOR AQ Package (Only ) Total of 2 COVID-19 screening tests (RT-PCR)
- 24小时注册护士值班
- 在检疫期间现场获得认证的医务人员，应对与健康相关的任何需求（远程医疗服务）
- 日常健康监测
- 通过救护车运送到医院（按需提供24小时服务）
- BKK或DMK机场与酒店之间的单程接送
- 全膳服务，包括早餐，午餐和晚餐
- 免费饮用水，咖啡和茶具
- 用于定期筛选测试的专用区域
- 额外的点菜客房服务菜单项可享受20％的折扣
- 所有洗衣服务的 10% 折扣
4.2 Deluxe Room
- On time at the airport
- Efficient testing process
- Good follow up on test results
- Excellent assistance with mobility
Very helpful because I need mobility assistance. Helped with uploading day 5 test results even though I had already checked out
4.8 Deluxe Room
Ok !!! Within expected. After a week, I made a query to the Hotel related to the Self-Test and they answered my questions quickly
4.8 Deluxe Room
- We had to ask for our fest results even though they had been sent to the hotel earlier.
The whole system from the airport to the hotel was very well organised, no hassles from the time we arrived.
3.5 Deluxe Room
- Friendly staff and good coordination with the hospital on doing the covid test
- Not happy as no one inform me about the result until I ask the next day, apparently result came out the same day
Value for money compare to other hotels in bangkok, clean and comfortable room, food is nice too, coordination with transport and test is really great, drive thru test then only send you back to hotel
5.0 Deluxe Room
- Friendly staff
- Amazing food
- Perfect procedures
Thank you so much to the staff of Anya Nana hotel for the most incredible start to our venture in this beautiful country Thailand!!
4.9 Deluxe Room
- Complained one meal was cold,replaced within 30 minutes.
- Staff very helpful
- Good internet speed.
- Allowed to buy from 7 eleven.
- Plenty of tea, coffee and drinking water.
Good size room, bed very good.Good internet speed.
Due to a non covid illness the staff arrainged for the nurse to call who contacted a Doctor.Medication was delivered to my room which solved the problem.Very fast responce from all.
I did complain about a meal being cold,the meal was replaced within 30 minutes.
All in all a very good stay given the currant situation.
3.3 Deluxe Room
- Staff was kind and helpful.
- Nurse staff were gentile with swabs.
- Was fairly clean except for floors.
- Food was horrible in my opinion.
- Showers were not maintained well and leaked on bathroom floor.
- "Work" area was way too small. Just a tiny desk and wood chair.
For a budged place it was fairly clean and comfortable.
The staff were VERY polite. While we had several complaints they were happy to accommodate and did so in a timely manner.
That was one of the reasons we chose this place over others.
After the first 3-4days both the toilets (family joined rooms) started gurgling and we had to move rooms. When we got to the new room the shower in my room did not work. They offered to have someone look but after switching rooms we were uncomfortable having a staff in the room while we were there. Once we switched rooms the internet was horrible. They sent up a SIM card router but I had to reset it constantly to keep connected. They sent up a tech to fix the main internet and it worked well after that. Again the staff stepped up to resolve issues promptly.
For me the food was not even decent. I previously worked in a school in Thailand that had better cafeteria food. The only meals I was able to finish were the ones with allot of curry.
The beds and bathrooms were clean but the floors were dusty and there was no broom to clean up after ourselves. Lots of hair etc. on the floor before we left.
Once again I would like to thank the staff and nurse staff for their good service and for accommodating our complaints. =]
2.6 Deluxe Room
- Front office staff are nice and helpful.
- Big room
- They will arrange if you want to buy from 7/11 with 20% surcharge.
- They will go and exchange money for free during quarantine
- No amenities in prior.
- Charged for ear cotton buds.
- Room not properly clean (dusty floor)
- Mean kitchen stuffs.
This hotel have amenities problem. No slipper, no toothbrush, no toothpaste, no handtowel, no hairdryer, no ear cotton buds, no quarantine facility (detergent, iron, etc). We needed to ask one by one, and they charged 20 Baht for ear cotton buds.
Kitchen stuffs are so mean. They changed the menu as their will and not informed. Sometimes, some items were missing. Most importantly, they spoke with no manner.
4.0 Deluxe Room
- Food
- Aq security
- Swab tests
- WhatsApp support
The hotel was nice. The room was cleaned and the staff really supportive and available for my needs. The down side was only the slow wifi connection
4.3 Deluxe Room
房间需要微波炉，有时客人暂时不饿，但稍后需要热食。
4.2 Deluxe Room
各种方式很长时间，两周但服务使时间更容易，谢谢，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，
4.8 Deluxe Room
- 泰国美食
- 找到一部不错的英文电影
- Wi-Fi的使用率高达99％
很好，工作人员会尽力为您提供帮助
好的淋浴和充足的食物
我每天都能为我的咖啡买新鲜的牛奶，如果您喜欢咖啡，建议您随身带一些
总的来说，这是一种很好的体验，它可以被锁在任何地方的房间中。谢谢工作人员👍😁
4.5 Deluxe Room
需要更多餐点选择，尤其是清真食品。酒店员工的服务给人留下了深刻的印象，非常有帮助。
4.7 Deluxe Room
工作人员非常友善和乐于助人。我要求他们为我购买一个充电适配器，他们可以以合理的价格向我提供它，而不会多收费用。酒店的工作人员非常友好和友善的服务。一切都好。如果您正在寻找ASQ的经济型酒店，我强烈建议您在这里提供选择。