BANGKOK TEST & GO

安雅娜娜酒店@素坤逸-曼谷 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.7
通过
1097条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 0
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 1
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 2
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 3
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 4
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 5
+34 相片
快速反应
100% 订金
14 评论
AQ酒店客房总数 88 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到81预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系安雅娜娜酒店@素坤逸-曼谷以优先方式，以及安雅娜娜酒店@素坤逸-曼谷从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
豪华房 32
฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 连接房间
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫

曼谷素坤逸安雅娜娜酒店距离娜娜BTS车站有15分钟的步行路程。

酒店的空调客房拥有现代装饰。每间客房均设备齐全，配有电视和迷你冰箱。私人浴室设有热水淋浴设施。

C-Shop＆Restaurant餐厅供应各种泰国和国际美食。还提供客房服务。

便利设施/功能

  • FOR AQ Package (Only ) Total of 2 COVID-19 screening tests (RT-PCR)
  • 24小时注册护士值班
  • 在检疫期间现场获得认证的医务人员，应对与健康相关的任何需求（远程医疗服务）
  • 日常健康监测
  • 通过救护车运送到医院（按需提供24小时服务）
  • BKK或DMK机场与酒店之间的单程接送
  • 全膳服务，包括早餐，午餐和晚餐
  • 免费饮用水，咖啡和茶具
  • 用于定期筛选测试的专用区域
  • 额外的点菜客房服务菜单项可享受20％的折扣
  • 所有洗衣服务的 10% 折扣
显示所有 AQ 酒店
搜索所有 180 多家 AQ 酒店
分数
4.3/5
非常好
基于 14 评论
评分
优秀的
7
非常好
5
平均数
2
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是安雅娜娜酒店@素坤逸-曼谷的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 安雅娜娜酒店@素坤逸-曼谷
查看所有评论

🇬🇧Stephen Merrill

评论于 23/01/2022
到达 07/01/2022
4.2 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • On time at the airport
  • Efficient testing process
  • Good follow up on test results
  • Excellent assistance with mobility
负面的
  • Nothing to mention

Very helpful because I need mobility assistance. Helped with uploading day 5 test results even though I had already checked out

🇪🇸Victor Augusto VALLMITJANA MUNOZ

评论于 30/12/2021
到达 14/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room

Ok !!! Within expected. After a week, I made a query to the Hotel related to the Self-Test and they answered my questions quickly

🇬🇧Colin Whitby

评论于 29/12/2021
到达 13/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Very well organised
负面的
  • We had to ask for our fest results even though they had been sent to the hotel earlier.

The whole system from the airport to the hotel was very well organised, no hassles from the time we arrived.

🇲🇾Pang Jen Hui

评论于 13/12/2021
到达 26/11/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Friendly staff and good coordination with the hospital on doing the covid test
负面的
  • Not happy as no one inform me about the result until I ask the next day, apparently result came out the same day

Value for money compare to other hotels in bangkok, clean and comfortable room, food is nice too, coordination with transport and test is really great, drive thru test then only send you back to hotel

🇿🇦Damien Jason Labuschagne

评论于 18/10/2021
到达 02/10/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Friendly staff
  • Amazing food
  • Perfect procedures

Thank you so much to the staff of Anya Nana hotel for the most incredible start to our venture in this beautiful country Thailand!!

🇬🇧Cledwyh Watkin

评论于 20/09/2021
到达 29/08/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Complained one meal was cold,replaced within 30 minutes.
  • Staff very helpful
  • Good internet speed.
  • Allowed to buy from 7 eleven.
  • Plenty of tea, coffee and drinking water.

Good size room, bed very good.Good internet speed. Due to a non covid illness the staff arrainged for the nurse to call who contacted a Doctor.Medication was delivered to my room which solved the problem.Very fast responce from all. I did complain about a meal being cold,the meal was replaced within 30 minutes. All in all a very good stay given the currant situation.

🇺🇸Ryan Mooney

评论于 19/09/2021
到达 02/09/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Staff was kind and helpful.
  • Nurse staff were gentile with swabs.
  • Was fairly clean except for floors.
负面的
  • Food was horrible in my opinion.
  • Showers were not maintained well and leaked on bathroom floor.
  • "Work" area was way too small. Just a tiny desk and wood chair.

For a budged place it was fairly clean and comfortable. The staff were VERY polite. While we had several complaints they were happy to accommodate and did so in a timely manner. That was one of the reasons we chose this place over others.

After the first 3-4days both the toilets (family joined rooms) started gurgling and we had to move rooms. When we got to the new room the shower in my room did not work. They offered to have someone look but after switching rooms we were uncomfortable having a staff in the room while we were there. Once we switched rooms the internet was horrible. They sent up a SIM card router but I had to reset it constantly to keep connected. They sent up a tech to fix the main internet and it worked well after that. Again the staff stepped up to resolve issues promptly.

For me the food was not even decent. I previously worked in a school in Thailand that had better cafeteria food. The only meals I was able to finish were the ones with allot of curry.

The beds and bathrooms were clean but the floors were dusty and there was no broom to clean up after ourselves. Lots of hair etc. on the floor before we left.

Once again I would like to thank the staff and nurse staff for their good service and for accommodating our complaints. =]

🇲🇲Shwe Yee

评论于 01/09/2021
到达 31/07/2021
2.6 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Front office staff are nice and helpful.
  • Big room
  • They will arrange if you want to buy from 7/11 with 20% surcharge.
  • They will go and exchange money for free during quarantine
负面的
  • No amenities in prior.
  • Charged for ear cotton buds.
  • Room not properly clean (dusty floor)
  • Mean kitchen stuffs.

This hotel have amenities problem. No slipper, no toothbrush, no toothpaste, no handtowel, no hairdryer, no ear cotton buds, no quarantine facility (detergent, iron, etc). We needed to ask one by one, and they charged 20 Baht for ear cotton buds. Kitchen stuffs are so mean. They changed the menu as their will and not informed. Sometimes, some items were missing. Most importantly, they spoke with no manner.

🇧🇷Larissa Souza Dourado Caracho

评论于 25/08/2021
到达 10/08/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Food
  • Aq security
  • Swab tests
  • WhatsApp support
负面的
  • Slow wifi

The hotel was nice. The room was cleaned and the staff really supportive and available for my needs. The down side was only the slow wifi connection

🇹🇭Thawat Preedaphol

评论于 20/07/2021
到达 02/07/2022
4.3 Deluxe Room

房间需要微波炉，有时客人暂时不饿，但稍后需要热食。

🇫🇮Pertti Fält

评论于 09/07/2021
到达 18/06/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • 七十一服务
负面的
  • 床上没有新床单

各种方式很长时间，两周但服务使时间更容易，谢谢，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，

🇳🇿Alister Hamlin

评论于 27/04/2021
到达 11/04/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • 泰国美食
  • 找到一部不错的英文电影
  • Wi-Fi的使用率高达99％
负面的
  • 有时客人会吵吵闹闹
  • 不用担心英式早餐

很好，工作人员会尽力为您提供帮助 好的淋浴和充足的食物 我每天都能为我的咖啡买新鲜的牛奶，如果您喜欢咖啡，建议您随身带一些 总的来说，这是一种很好的体验，它可以被锁在任何地方的房间中。谢谢工作人员👍😁

🇮🇷MR.RABBANI SAMAN

评论于 09/03/2021
到达 08/02/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • 非常干净和舒适的住宿地点。
负面的
  • 窗户无法打开，需要一些新鲜空气。

需要更多餐点选择，尤其是清真食品。酒店员工的服务给人留下了深刻的印象，非常有帮助。

🇹🇭Kanta Mettaprasert

评论于 05/03/2021
到达 08/02/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • 友善的员工和优质的服务
负面的
  • 无法走出房间，但我知道。

工作人员非常友善和乐于助人。我要求他们为我购买一个充电适配器，他们可以以合理的价格向我提供它，而不会多收费用。酒店的工作人员非常友好和友善的服务。一切都好。如果您正在寻找ASQ的经济型酒店，我强烈建议您在这里提供选择。

Hotel Offer Brochure

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

74 Sukhumvit Soi 3 Road, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

合作伙伴酒店

曼谷素坤逸15巷瑞享酒店
8.4

4998 评论
฿-1
素坤逸乐活公寓
7.9

2655 评论
฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8

2 评论
฿-1
银棕榈
7.9

461 评论
฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2

100 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

皇家本杰酒店
6.8

239 评论
฿-1
三素坤逸酒店
7.7

349 评论
฿-1
柑橘素坤逸11号
8.3

2474 评论
฿-1
最佳西方总理素坤逸酒店
8.2

959 评论
฿-1
真力时素坤逸酒店
7.6

439 评论
฿-1
富丽华独家曼谷素坤逸酒店
7.6

564 评论
฿-1
阿斯皮拉·斯凯·素坤逸1
7.2

446 评论
฿-1
曼谷雅园酒店
8.2

1141 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU