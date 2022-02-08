Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Tawantok Beach Villas 坐落在纳通的中心地带，是探索苏梅岛的理想下榻之地。这家 5 星级酒店距市中心仅 30 公里，距机场仅 30 公里，每年都吸引着众多旅客。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。 Tawantok Beach Villas - 一个精英天堂，为客人提供优质的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。酒店的主要特色包括所有客房内的免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时保安、每日清洁服务、杂货配送、私人登记入住/退房服务。酒店设有 5 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括纯平电视、额外的浴室、儿童高脚椅、清洁用品、衣架。酒店提供一流的设施，包括健身中心、室外游泳池、潜水、钓鱼、按摩，让您在城市充满活力的一天后放松身心。如果您正在苏梅岛寻找舒适便利的住宿，塔万托克海滩别墅是您的家外之家。

