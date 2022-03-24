SAMUI TEST & GO

天堂豪华别墅 - AQ / ASQ

Samui
10
通过
1条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

SOPARADISE LUXURY VILLA位于挽叻海滩，提供带免费WiFi的池景住宿，配有户外游泳池、健身中心和酒吧。这栋别墅设有私人游泳池、花园和免费私人停车场。

这家别墅配有蓝光播放机、带洗碗机、微波炉和冰箱的厨房、带休息区和用餐区的客厅、4间卧室以及4间带热水浴池和淋浴的浴室。提供带卫星频道的平面电视和DVD播放机。

这家别墅的客人可以享用欧陆式或单点早餐。

SOPARADISE LUXURY VILLA 提供烧烤设施。住宿提供汽车租赁服务。

邦拉海滩距离 SOPARADISE LUXURY VILLA 1.2 英里，距离大佛 1 英里。最近的机场是苏梅岛国际机场，距离别墅 1.9 英里。

地址/地图

9/156 Moo 5 Plai Laem soi 7, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

