SOPARADISE LUXURY VILLA位于挽叻海滩，提供带免费WiFi的池景住宿，配有户外游泳池、健身中心和酒吧。这栋别墅设有私人游泳池、花园和免费私人停车场。
这家别墅配有蓝光播放机、带洗碗机、微波炉和冰箱的厨房、带休息区和用餐区的客厅、4间卧室以及4间带热水浴池和淋浴的浴室。提供带卫星频道的平面电视和DVD播放机。
这家别墅的客人可以享用欧陆式或单点早餐。
SOPARADISE LUXURY VILLA 提供烧烤设施。住宿提供汽车租赁服务。
邦拉海滩距离 SOPARADISE LUXURY VILLA 1.2 英里，距离大佛 1 英里。最近的机场是苏梅岛国际机场，距离别墅 1.9 英里。