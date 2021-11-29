AQ酒店客房总数 166 卧室
芭东同眠酒店设计酒店共有258间客房和套房，可俯瞰芭东湾的摩天大楼。该酒店位置优越，位于芭东中心，靠近Jungceylon购物中心，Bangla Road步行街，距离海滩只有3分钟的步行路程。该酒店以其现代化的设施，个性化服务和国际舒适标准而闻名。客房的设计充分考虑了当今世界旅行者的各种需求。无论是商务，休闲，家庭，团体还是情侣，客人都会发现所有的细节和设施都适合每个人。
便利设施/功能
- 普吉岛国际机场往返酒店的1次往返机场接送（每辆货车最多5人）
- 每个房间的设备齐全的私人房间带阳台
- 膳食：全膳，包括早餐，午餐和晚餐（从所选菜单/送到客房）
- 每3天打扫一次房间
- 免费高速上网
- 24小时护理
- 每天两次进行体温检查，并在护士的监督下进行健康监测
- 曼谷医院Siriroj的医生在第5天和第13天在物业中进行了2次（PCR测试）COVID-19筛查测试
- 关于被观察的每位患者状态的证书报告（医学证书）
- 在患者获释前的第13天获得COVID-19免费证书的证明（适用于飞行证明）
4.7 Deluxe Jacuzzi
正数
- Location for this hotel is really good and quiet. Not far from anywhere just 5 minutes walking for anywhere you want to go
I strongly advise to take this hotel and next visit for me on April for sure will be here again and thank for all amazing stuff working on this hotel
4.7 Suite Room
正数负面的
Nice empoyees, cheap good food. Very nice and polite staff, all the way from the cleaners to the frontdesk.
4.3 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Friendly staff
- Nice with the rooftop bar
The overall impression of the hotel is very positive.It is priceworthy and i can recommend it for travellers WHO want a decent hotel to a fair price