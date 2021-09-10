SAMUI TEST & GO

洛基精品度假村 - AQ / ASQ

Samui
9
通过
414条评论进行评分
更新于 March 2, 2022
快速反应
1 REVIEW
AQ酒店客房总数 50 卧室
伙伴医院 Ko Samui Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家别致的酒店可俯瞰泰国湾的壮丽景色，步行不远便可抵达拉迈市中心，是享受无与伦比的放松的理想场所。酒店设有适合情侣或家庭入住的客房和别墅，酒店的客房拥有独特的特色，并配备了客人可以从同类酒店中获得的所有设施。娱乐设施包括一间游戏室和两个游泳池，一个位于海滨，另一个位于花园中。还有一个美丽的小酒馆/餐厅，客人可以在那里享用完美无暇的菜肴来结束夜晚。保持良好的住宿条件和一流的设施使洛基精品度假村 (SHA Plus+) 成为一个精致的下榻之所。

分数
4.4/5
非常好
基于 1 审查
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
1
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是洛基精品度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 洛基精品度假村
查看所有评论

🇩🇰Peter Bolther Rugaard

评论于 10/09/2021
到达 03/09/2021
4.4 Deluxe Garden View
正数
  • No matter, what you asked for, they find out, 100% service.
  • Food menu, are nice, and If you asked for other, then they arranged asap.
负面的
  • None. Compared with the price.

Thanks, for making my 7 days in "prison" much easyer. I tried last year in BKK. and you just made it!

Hotel Offer Brochure

地址/地图

438/1 Moo 1, T. Maret,, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

