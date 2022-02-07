Very accurate health monitoring

Quarantine rules strictly implemented

Tasty meals

Balcony with nice view on the swimming pools and on the greens

Kind and ready to help staff

None

Our quarantine stay in Ravindra beach resort was quite pleasant in spite of the quarantine rules. The 2 weeks seemed to be much shorter. We could work thanks to the good WiFi connection. The staff provided gym mat upon our request so we could have our workout sessions on the balcony. The place was very quiet. Low buildings hidden in the greens, with direct access to the beach. We are staying at least one more week in this hotel as we feel very comfortable here. Highly recommendable.