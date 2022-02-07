AQ酒店客房总数 100 卧室
伙伴医院 Bangkok Hospital Pattaya
那空天府精选推荐之一。 Ravindra Beach Resort＆Spa酒店距离繁忙的芭堤雅市仅有15分钟车程。它的住宿，设施和传统的泰国款待为您提供舒适与安宁的环境。
Ravindra酒店的客房以低层殖民地风格设计，以经典的泰式风格设计，设有私人阳台，可欣赏池畔，花园或海景。设施包括DVD播放器和Wi-Fi上网。
您可以在游泳池旁放松身心，在清凉的饮料中或沿着乔木提恩海滩（Jomtien Beach）漫步几步之遥，沐浴阳光。风景优美的度假胜地还设有健身中心和水疗中心，可让您尽情享受。
Ravindra Beach Resort＆Spa提供6种餐饮选择，从最新鲜的海鲜到带有卡拉OK的鸡尾酒，不一而足。
The Ravindra Beach Resort＆Spa还提供酒店班车和保姆等多种服务，以使您的住宿更加舒适。
便利设施/功能
- 在住宿期间，每天24小时提供值班的专业护理服务
- 体检服务，并在拘留 15 天（14 夜）时出具医疗证明
- 口罩，1瓶手搓酒精，数字体温计
- 在隔离的第 2、6 和 12 天通过咽喉和鼻咽拭子进行 COVID-19 检测服务
- 全膳服务，包括早餐，午餐和晚餐
- 无限的Wi-Fi上网
- LED TV
- 咖啡，茶和水壶
- 每天2瓶饮用水
- 豪华轿车服务，从机场到酒店的单程接送
- 洗衣服务可享受10％的折扣/食品和饮料可享受20％的折扣
4.3 Superior Room
- A pleasant ‘stay’ considering the government’s constraints.
- None. It had to be done. Would have preferred balcony had some sunshine.
Would stay here again, but outside quarantine restrictions. Otherwise not that unpleasant. And food was varied and enjoyable.
4.7 Deluxe Room
Very nice room with pool-view balcony. Relaxing place to spend 2 weeks. The food is very good with a choice of Thai/Western for each meal. Room well equipped with lots of water, toiletries, towels, bedding etc. I did not need to request anything. Microwave in room. Only small complaint was the quality of the wifi/internet
5.0 Deluxe Room
- Very accurate health monitoring
- Quarantine rules strictly implemented
- Tasty meals
- Balcony with nice view on the swimming pools and on the greens
- Kind and ready to help staff
Our quarantine stay in Ravindra beach resort was quite pleasant in spite of the quarantine rules. The 2 weeks seemed to be much shorter.
We could work thanks to the good WiFi connection.
The staff provided gym mat upon our request so we could have our workout sessions on the balcony.
The place was very quiet. Low buildings hidden in the greens, with direct access to the beach.
We are staying at least one more week in this hotel as we feel very comfortable here.
Highly recommendable.
4.2 Family Suite 1 Bedroom
- Large and comfortable rooms
- Large balcony
- Sometimes you could only choose between fish and fish dishes (Lunch or dinner). For a non-fish eater, the choice was limited.
The stay was very pleasant despite the restrictions. The 14 days passed quickly. The hotel can be recommended for the quarantine period.
4.6 Superior Room
不错的酒店，员工很好，对订单的服务很好，态度积极。站在阳台上的蚊子太多了。
4.3 Pool Villa 1 Bedroom
度假村很干净，员工很棒。另外那里的伙伴医院（曼谷芭堤雅）的服务也非常好。
4.8 Superior Room
- 一般而言，隔离不是很好，但是在第一次Covid测试之后，更多的海滩时间本来就很好，而且很必要。
花费10天检疫的最佳方法。很干净，食物是最好的！ WiFi可能会更强一点，但可以在阳台上好得多。希望我有自由使用所有设施时可以回来，因为它们看起来确实很棒。感谢工作人员和所有在场的人的帮助。希望有更多的海滩时间：）