邦涛海滩精选推荐之一。奥特里格拉古纳普吉岛海滩度假酒店位于邦涛海滩。酒店提供带私人阳台和免费无线网络连接的客房。度假村设有水疗中心，室外游泳池和健身中心。提供儿童俱乐部和保姆服务。
该物业距离芭东海滩和普吉国际机场20分钟车程。距普吉镇有25分钟的车程。
对于俱乐部，套房和别墅房型，包括可使用VIP登记入住的俱乐部酒廊，美味早餐和下午点心，带啤酒和葡萄酒的欢乐时光，包括厨师的品尝菜单。
客房配有平面卫星电视，迷你吧和保险箱。它还配有咖啡机和吹风机。私人浴室配有浴缸。
客人可以在旅游咨询台安排一日游，而24小时前台的工作人员可以为客人提供行李寄存和班车服务。酒店设有商务中心和会议设施。
Icon Terrace＆Lounge餐厅和全日餐厅Locavore提供西餐和亚洲美食。 Edge Water Bistro＆Bar餐厅和酒吧供应意大利美食和特色烧烤。
323 Moo 2, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Bangtao Bay, , 83110 Bang Tao Beach, Thailand