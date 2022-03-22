PHUKET TEST & GO

奥特瑞格拉古纳普吉岛海滩度假酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
8.9
通过
962条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort - Image 0
Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort - Image 1
Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort - Image 2
Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort - Image 3
Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort - Image 4
Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort - Image 5
+39 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort is no longer operating as an ASLQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

邦涛海滩精选推荐之一。奥特里格拉古纳普吉岛海滩度假酒店位于邦涛海滩。酒店提供带私人阳台和免费无线网络连接的客房。度假村设有水疗中心，室外游泳池和健身中心。提供儿童俱乐部和保姆服务。

该物业距离芭东海滩和普吉国际机场20分钟车程。距普吉镇有25分钟的车程。

对于俱乐部，套房和别墅房型，包括可使用VIP登记入住的俱乐部酒廊，美味早餐和下午点心，带啤酒和葡萄酒的欢乐时光，包括厨师的品尝菜单。

客房配有平面卫星电视，迷你吧和保险箱。它还配有咖啡机和吹风机。私人浴室配有浴缸。

客人可以在旅游咨询台安排一日游，而24小时前台的工作人员可以为客人提供行李寄存和班车服务。酒店设有商务中心和会议设施。

Icon Terrace＆Lounge餐厅和全日餐厅Locavore提供西餐和亚洲美食。 Edge Water Bistro＆Bar餐厅和酒吧供应意大利美食和特色烧烤。

便利设施/功能

  • 24小时值班的护士每天进行两次体温检查并进行健康评估
  • 到达目的地当天，共进行了3次Covid-19筛查测试。
  • 普吉国际机场，以及第5天和第13天的住宿
  • 在患者获释前的第13天，获得官方的Covid-19免费证书
  • 全膳服务，包括早餐，午餐和晚餐
  • 往返度假胜地的往返机场接送服务
  • 室内广泛的设施，包括沏茶和咖啡设施
  • 整个度假酒店均提供免费高速无线上网
  • 室内免费个人数字温度计
  • 第5天进行第一次SWAB测试后，每三天提供一次免费清洁服务
地址/地图

323 Moo 2, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Bangtao Bay, , 83110 Bang Tao Beach, Thailand

